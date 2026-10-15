Kospi plunges as AI fears, U.S. inflation rattles markets

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Banking blind spot? 6 in 10 financial incidents go unnoticed for over a year.
FSS data showed that financial misconduct cases at Korea’s five major banks went undetected for long periods, with almost 10 percent taking five years to be identified.
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BOK's Shin highlights need to curb inflation amid chip boom, Middle East conflict
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song cited the need to “get inflation down,” and added that getting monetary policy right was “absolutely key” ahead of next week’s rate meeting.
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Kospi drops for 6th day on renewed AI concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data
Stocks fell for a sixth session after ASML’s weak sales outlook renewed concerns over AI spending ahead of U.S. inflation data.
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Sales of short-term corporate bonds rise more than 20% in Q3
Local companies issued 349.3 trillion won ($260 billion) from July to September, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository.