Kospi plunges as AI fears, U.S. inflation rattles markets

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 15 YONHAP

Seoul stocks opened 5.59 percent lower, triggering a sell-side sidecar as concerns over AI sustainability and stronger U.S. inflation deepened a six-session losing streak.

Stocks opened sharply lower Thursday as concerns over AI's sustainability and hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation dampened investor sentiment. The drop triggered a sell-side curb on the Kospi, locally known as a sidecar.

The benchmark index opened down 335.8 points, or 5.59 percent, to 5,673.01. Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 9:08 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

Seoul stocks continued their losing streak for the past six consecutive sessions.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed lower overnight amid growing inflation concerns and skepticism over whether the AI boom could live up to investors' expectations.

The S&P 500 shed 1.11 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 1.88 percent.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.6 percent in September from a month earlier, bringing the annual rate of inflation to 3.7 percent, above economists' expectations for a 3.6 percent increase.





YONHAP, LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]