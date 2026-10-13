Kospi plunges 5% as tech stocks tumble

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U.S. Army names Hanwha prototype howitzer 'XM1776'
Hanwha Aerospace delivered its first wheeled K9MH prototype to the U.S. Army, which unveiled its XM1776 designation in Washington.
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Up close with the Ioniq 3: Cute in person, and a sign of things to come inside
The compact EV pairs a friendly design with Hyundai’s largest new infotainment screen and a competitive European price.
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CJ ENM dramas ‘God’s Quiz’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ get Japan, Hong Kong remakes
Japanese and Hong Kong remakes of “God's Quiz” and “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” will feature new local casts and story elements.
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Europe’s carmakers defend their turf at the Paris Motor Show. China is already inside the gates.
Returning European automakers used the Paris Motor Show to defend their home market as Chinese brands rapidly expand sales and production plans.