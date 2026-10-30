Kospi plunges 3.5 percent as AI doubts hammer Korean chip, auto stocks

An employee stands in front of electronic display boards at the trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul, on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Seoul shares tumbled as foreign investors sold heavily amid renewed concerns over AI spending returns and weak corporate earnings.

Korean shares fell more than 3 percent Friday, dragged down by a semiconductor sell-off amid lingering concerns about the sustainability of AI investments. The Korean won strengthened against the dollar.

The benchmark Kospi fell 206.92 points, or 3.48 percent, to close at 5,730.74, after hitting a low of 5,599.42.

After opening nearly 3 percent lower, the Kospi extended its losses, prompting the Korea Exchange to activate a sell-side sidecar, shortly after 10 a.m.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

The sell-off followed overnight losses on Wall Street, where concerns over lofty AI-related valuations dampened investor sentiment.

Google parent Alphabet plunged more than 12 percent after third quarter revenue rose 25 percent on-year to $127.58 billion, below market expectations, raising concerns about returns on massive AI investments.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index shed 1.38 percent, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 1.4 percent, weighing on sentiment toward Korean chipmakers.

Trade volume was light at 212.76 million shares worth 19.27 trillion won ($14.44 billion), with decliners far outnumbering advancers 655 to 232.

A Samsung flag flies outside Samsung Electronics’ office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 20. NEWS1

Foreigners sold a net 1.62 trillion won, while institutions and individuals bought a net 742.55 billion won and 620.97 billion won, respectively.

"Investors dumped shares of AI-related companies following a series of weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings reports from major tech firms and chipmakers, while lingering concerns over the sustainability of AI-driven growth further weighed on sentiment," Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.

Most Kospi heavyweights were in negative territory.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 3.02 percent to 225,000 won, and chip giant SK hynix sank 7.08 percent to 1.42 million won.

Kia headquarters building in Seocho District, southern Seoul YONHAP

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 3.59 percent to 282,000 won after lowering its annual sales target and investment plans. Its sister company Kia plunged 11.73 percent to 95,600 won after reporting weaker-than-expected third quarter operating profit.

Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace slumped 8.42 percent to 696,000 won after reporting weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings due to delays in deliveries of K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland.

The won strengthened 5.2 won from the previous session's close to trade at 1,334.3 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap