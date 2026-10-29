Kospi opens tad higher as Fed holds rates ahead of Samsung earnings report

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Samsung’s record $80.37B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers
Operating profit beats the 106 trillion won consensus, though revenue and net profit miss forecasts
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Fed holds rates as inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.75 to 4 percent, while Chair Kevin Warsh warned that inflation remains too high.
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Business confidence hits four-year high
Korea’s business sentiment climbed in October as manufacturing strength and a brighter nonmanufacturing outlook lifted the Bank of Korea’s composite index.
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LIVE: Samsung’s earnings call begins, with investors looking for signs the chip boom will last
Big Tech results and a Fed decision have landed overnight, and Samsung Electronics opens up its record quarter this morning. Stay with us as we follow how Korean markets react through the day.