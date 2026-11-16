Kospi opens tad higher ahead of Nvidia earnings, key events

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 13 NEWS1

Kospi opened slightly higher Monday as investors braced for a series of major U.S. events this week, including Anthropic's initial public offering and Nvidia's earnings release amid uncertainty over the AI industry.

The benchmark Kospi increased 14.87 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,305.4 at the opening bell.

On Friday, the Kospi plunged amid uncertainty over the future of the global AI ecosystem following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure from the company. Huang has played a pivotal role in driving the current AI boom.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes finished mixed on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.91 percent.

Nvidia shares fell 2.01 percent, sending the chipmaker's market capitalization below $4 trillion. Its rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom also plunged 8.75 percent and 4.76 percent, respectively.





Yonhap