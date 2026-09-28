Kospi opens slightly lower despite Wall Street gains

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Can the Kospi stay above 7,000 after Chuseok? History offers some hope.
Data indicates that the bourse is likely to rise, but with various geopolitical developments unfolding during the break, market choppiness may persist.
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Kospi climbs 1.21% as rally continues before Chuseok break
The main bourse gained 63.01 points to close at 7,080.92 on a day of light trading as investors took a breather.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains, easing Middle East tensions
Seoul shares jumped nearly 2 percent at the open as AI-linked tech gains and easing Middle East tensions boosted investor sentiment.
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BOK stresses vigilance over financial imbalances, rising debts tied to higher interest rates
In a financial report, the central bank said strong economic growth is weighed against deepening income disparity.