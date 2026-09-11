Kospi opens sharply lower, tracking U.S. losses, amid inflation woes

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Seoul apartment prices rise for 86 consecutive weeks as record housing rally shifts beyond Gangnam
Apartment prices in the city have risen for a record 86 consecutive weeks, with lower-priced outer districts outpacing Gangnam as jeonse (lump sum deposits) and monthly rents also climb.
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First-time home buying in Seoul soars as 30-somethings rush in
A total of 9,343 purchases by new buyers of residential properties, including apartments, multifamily homes and officetels, were registered.
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Big bonuses from chip boom may boost inflation, BOK rate pressure
Surging paychecks for semiconductor employees could drive inflation and housing demand, possibly leading to interest rate hikes.
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Seoul shares end lower on inflation fears
Seoul shares fell as rising Middle East tensions lifted oil prices, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.