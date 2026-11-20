A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Stocks opened 4 percent lower Friday after Wall Street losses revived concerns over whether massive AI investment will deliver sustainable returns.

Stocks opened sharply lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as Anthropic's solid market debut failed to ease concerns over whether heavy investment in AI infrastructure will generate returns.

The Kospi fell 209.38 points, or 4.08 percent, to 4,928.51 at the opening bell.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 2.25 percent.

Investors are awaiting further evidence that heavy investment in the AI sector will generate sustainable returns, despite Anthropic's successful market debut.





Yonhap



