Kospi opens sharply lower on tech losses, triggers sell-side sidecar

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 28. YONHAP

Losses in semiconductor shares dragged down stocks as investors remained skeptical about tech giants' heavy spending on AI.

Stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday — dragged down by losses in tech shares following a sell-off in chipmakers on Wall Street — and triggered a sell-side sidecar on the Kospi that temporarily halted program trading.

The curb, known locally as a sidecar, was activated on the Kospi at 9:06 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange. This is the index’s 22nd sell-side sidecar this year.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered for the Kospi when the Kospi 200 futures price falls by 5 percent or more from the reference price and remains at that level for at least one minute. Once activated, it suspends trading of program sell orders for five minutes.

At the time of activation, the Kospi 200 futures index stood at 1,001.54, down 68.8 points, or 6.42 percent, from the previous session’s close.

The Kospi shed 355.48 points, or 5.26 percent, to 6,400.27 at the opening bell.

Overnight, Wall Street finished mixed. The Nasdaq declined 0.18 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51 percent.

However, semiconductor shares were weak as investors remained skeptical about tech giants’ heavy spending on AI. The PHLX chip index, a gauge of U.S. semiconductor giants, extended its recent sell-off and fell 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran were having “good talks” and that there was a chance of a deal over the ongoing conflict, though he warned that fighting would resume if negotiations fail.





BY LEE TAE-HEE, YONHAP [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]