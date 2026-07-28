Kospi opens sharply lower on tech losses, triggers sell-side sidecar

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The Kospi that cried sidecar: 41 trading curbs triggered this year, but to what effect?
Questions are mounting over whether Korea’s sidecar system actually calms market volatility.
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Kospi closes up nearly 1% on tech buy-up following San Francisco summit
The main bourse added 65.13 points, or 1.9 percent, to close at 6,755.75 on buoyed sentiment in technology and eased hostilities in the Iran war.
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Customs agency uncovers almost $5 billion worth of illegal foreign exchange trading in first half of year
The Korea Customs Service uncovered 792 cases of illegal foreign exchange transactions, including the illegal transfer of foreign currency abroad and the concealment of assets overseas.
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Value of derivative-linked securities sales climbs nearly 30% in H1
The total came to 15.8 trillion won ($10.7 billion) in the first six months of the year, while the outstanding value amounted to 42.3 trillion won.