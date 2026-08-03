Kospi opens sharply lower on profit-taking after previous session's surge

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 3. YONHAP

The record surge followed a rally on Wall Street, as robust earnings from Amazon fueled investor optimism for the AI sector.

Stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, with investors locking in profits following a record-breaking surge during the previous session.

After opening 3.6 percent lower, the benchmark Kospi fell 280.05 points, or 4.25 percent, to 6,315.4 as of 9:15 a.m.

The index bucked a Wall Street rally on Friday, as robust earnings from Amazon fueled investor optimism for the AI sector.

Revenue at Amazon’s cloud computing unit jumped 37 percent in the second quarter ending in June, exceeding market expectations.

“We may see investors attempt profit-taking early this week, as the benchmark Kospi vaulted around 17 percent on Friday, the sharpest single-day gain on record,” Han Ji-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities, said.

Tensions in the Middle East have also shown signs of easing. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran will resume after he called off a “massive attack” on the country.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading lower.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 6.48 percent, and industry rival SK hynix dipped 6.69 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 4.27 percent, and major financial company KB Financial inched down 0.47 percent. Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace added 0.55 percent.

The won weakened by 2.2 won from the previous session, trading at 1,433.3 won against the dollar.





Yonhap