Kospi opens sharply lower on profit-taking after previous session's surge

Read more
-
Did the government inflate the stock market too soon?
An editorial warns that tying market gains to President Lee Jae Myung's political fortunes risks deepening investor distrust and hurting retail traders when volatility strikes.
-
Brokerages accused of merely following market after cutting forecasts in wake of Kospi tailspin
In the face of criticism that targets fail to reflect reality, analysts say they are hesitant to release estimates that dampen optimism.
-
Seoul shares post record 18 percent jump to reclaim 6,500 point level on chip rally
Korean stocks staged their biggest one-day gain on strong chip shares after upbeat Microsoft earnings soothed worries over AI spending.
-
SK hynix hits price limit, lifts Chey stake over 20 percent
The chip giant surged to its daily price ceiling on heavy foreign buying, boosting Chairman Chey Tae-won’s newly purchased shares by more than 20 percent in a day.