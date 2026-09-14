Kospi opens sharply lower amid Middle East uncertainty

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The chip boom and a currency paradox: How a stronger won may soften Samsung, SK hynix earnings
A surge in semiconductor exports has strengthened the won, cutting into earnings forecasts for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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KRX revamps aftermarket stock trading, extends session until 8 p.m.
The Korea Exchange will launch real-time aftermarket trading Monday, giving investors two additional hours to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks.
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Foreign investors sell Korean bonds as hedged yield advantage disappears
Foreign investors became net sellers of Korean bonds in August for the first time since January 2023 as currency-hedged returns fell below comparable U.S. assets.
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Kospi tumbles 1.76% as rising oil prices stoke inflation concerns
The main bourse slid 124.04 points to close at 6,909.91, while the won dropped to trade at 1,345.9 against the dollar.