A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 23. YONHAP

Stocks sank 2.77 percent at the opening bell after Wall Street losses fueled concerns over AI stocks and U.S. chip export restrictions.

Stocks opened sharply lower Monday, as investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the AI sector.

The Kospi fell 135.06 points, or 2.77 percent, to 4,734.9 at the opening bell.

On Friday, the Kospi plunged 5.21 percent, falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark and marking the lowest closing level in about 10 months since Jan. 16, when it finished at 4,840.74.

On Friday, U.S. stocks also tumbled, putting Wall Street on track for its longest losing streak since 2020.

Investor sentiment was dampened by growing concerns over tighter U.S. semiconductor export restrictions, following reports that AMD, like Nvidia, could face risks related to its business with China.

The concerns weighed on markets despite a successful initial public offering by AI startup Anthropic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.93 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 5.28 percent.





Yonhap



