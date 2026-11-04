Kospi opens sharply higher on tech gains ahead of U.S. midterm election results

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Foreign reserves rebound in October
Korea's foreign reserves stood at $443.16 billion at the end of October, up $2.6 billion from a month earlier, due to increased foreign currency assets and management profits.
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Kospi dips over 3% following escalating AI concerns
After opening 2.46 percent lower, the benchmark Kospi extended losses to close at 5,648.79, down 210.29 points, or 3.59 percent.
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Consumer inflation expected to sit in high 2% range as Middle East uncertainties persist
The Bank of Korea said cost-push and demand-pull pressures are likely to drive core inflation upward in November.
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Fitch kicks off annual consultation with government to discuss sovereign credit rating
The reviews with the budget and unification ministries as well as the central bank will run through Thursday.