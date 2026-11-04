Kospi opens sharply higher on tech gains ahead of U.S. midterm election results

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 4. YONHAP

The benchmark Kospi rose 137.34 points, or 2.43 percent, to 5,786.13 at the opening bell.

Stocks started sharply higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in tech shares, as investors awaited results from the U.S. midterm elections.

The benchmark Kospi rose 137.34 points, or 2.43 percent, to 5,786.13 at the opening bell.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83 percent on strong chip shares, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.36 percent. The PHLX chip index climbed 2.63 percent.

Voting in the U.S. midterm elections started on Tuesday. The results could reshape the Donald Trump administration’s policy direction in the second half of his term.





Yonhap



