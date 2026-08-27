Kospi opens sharply higher on robust earnings from Nvidia

Read more
-
BOK raises benchmark interest rate to 3%
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, extending its tightening cycle with a second straight hike.
-
Insurers’ profits jump 13% on investment gains
Korea’s insurers posted combined net profit of 9.01 trillion won ($6.5 billion) in the first half as stronger investment returns lifted earnings.
-
Nvidia surpasses Wall Street forecasts in Q2 on strong AI chip demand
Nvidia topped earnings forecasts and projected $108 billion in quarterly revenue as demand for AI infrastructure outstrips its supply.
-
Kospi closes nearly 1% higher ahead of Nvidia earnings release
A Daishin Securities analyst attributed the growth to stock repurchases and a drop in global oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields, which helped boost investor sentiment.