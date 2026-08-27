Kospi opens sharply higher on robust earnings from Nvidia

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi prices on Aug. 26 YONHAP

Korea's benchmark index jumped 2.76 percent at the open after Nvidia's stronger-than-expected earnings eased concerns over slowing semiconductor demand.

Stocks opened sharply higher Thursday as Nvidia's market estimate-beating strong earnings helped ease woes over a slowdown in demand for semiconductors.

The Kospi opened up 187.91 points, or 2.76 percent, to 6,996.12.

Overnight, major stock indexes on Wall Street closed lower, with the S&P500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching down 0.02 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.

Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, revealed after the closing bell, eased fears of an AI bubble, as the company's sales more than doubled from a year earlier, topping Wall Street expectations.





Yonhap



