Kospi opens sharply higher on revived AI optimism, SK hynix earnings

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Kospi jumps over 3% on gains in tech shares, renewed AI optimism
The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar on a busy day of trading that ended with the bourse at 5,638.34.
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Korea enters the AI cinema era with copyright questions unresolved
As AI-generated films grow more realistic, Korea faces urgent questions over copyright, likeness rights and protections for human creators.
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IDB economist backs Korea’s Future Fund to weather AI boom volatility
Laura Alfaro, the Inter-American Development Bank's chief economist, said Korea’s proposed Future Fund could help cushion the economy against volatility in the global AI cycle.
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Two SK hynix leveraged ETFs to shut down after just 3 months
Tradr ETFs will close its long and short SK hynix funds after both posted losses within months of launching.