Kospi opens sharply higher on eased inflation woes

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 18. YONHAP

The U.S. Fed's rate hike and a dip in oil prices have eased inflation fears.

Stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as falling oil prices and the Federal Reserve's rate hike eased inflation woes.

The benchmark Kospi was up 150.53 points, or 2.24 percent, to 6,865.94 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street closed higher as investor sentiment improved on falling oil prices and easing pressures from the U.S. bond market.

The S&P 500 added 1.14 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq strengthened 1.69 percent.

The benchmark Brent Crude slid almost 1 percent, to settle at around $104 per barrel. The drop in oil prices also helped pull down yields in the bond market.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point for the first time in over three years to combat inflation.

In Seoul, most market heavyweights were trading higher.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics added 2.87 percent, while rival SK hynix strengthened 4.53 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.41 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor added 1.52 percent and major financial firm KB Financial shed 1.45 percent.

The Korean won weakened by 0.1 won from the close of the previous stock trading session, trading at 1,381.4 won against the U.S. dollar.





Yonhap