Kospi opens sharply higher on eased inflation woes

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Kospi dips 0.04% as investors take breather in wake of U.S. rate hike
The benchmark index slid 2.56 points to close at 6.715.41 following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first key rate move in over three years.
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Korea nears household debt target 4 years early, but lending caps to stay
Korea’s household debt-to-GDP ratio is approaching 80 percent years early, but authorities will maintain lending limits over persistent financial risks.
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Foreign property buying is on the rise — along with red flags
Reported suspected violations in foreign real estate deals more than doubled in Seoul last year, led by high-value purchases.
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Foreign investors become net buyers of Korean assets in August
Offshore investors bought a net $400 million in Korean equities in August, ending a seven-month selling streak as U.S. Big Tech earnings lifted sentiment.