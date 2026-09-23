Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains, easing Middle East tensions

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BOK stresses vigilance over financial imbalances, rising debts tied to higher interest rates
In a financial report, the central bank said strong economic growth is weighed against deepening income disparity.
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Kospi extend gains as AI optimism lifts chip shares
The Kospi rose for a third session as Samsung Electronics advanced on renewed AI enthusiasm, while the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Bank loan delinquencies rise as write-offs fall
Korea's bank loan delinquency ratio climbed to 0.63 percent in July as write-offs of soured debt dropped sharply.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains amid revived AI hopes
Seoul stocks opened 2.2 percent higher Tuesday as AI-linked tech gains, lower oil prices and softer bond yields boosted investor sentiment.