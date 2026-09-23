Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains, easing Middle East tensions

Seoul shares jumped nearly 2 percent at the open as AI-linked tech gains and easing Middle East tensions boosted investor sentiment.

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코스피, 상승출발 (서울=연합뉴스) 신준희 기자 = 23일 서울 중구 하나은행 본점 딜링룸 전광판에 실시간 코스피가 표시돼 있다. 2026.9.23 hama@yna.co.kr/2026-09-23 09:17:34/
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 23.

Stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, led by gains in tech heavyweights, following the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's back-to-back record closes.

The Kospi rose 136.08 points, or 1.94 percent, to 7,153.99 at the opening bell.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended mixed, led by a persistent rally in technology shares that propelled the Nasdaq Composite 0.45 percent higher to another record close. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.06 percent.

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Investor sentiment improved sharply, backed by an extended rally in stocks related to AI, as well as hopes for easing tensions in the Middle East.

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