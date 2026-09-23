Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains, easing Middle East tensions

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 23. YONHAP

Seoul shares jumped nearly 2 percent at the open as AI-linked tech gains and easing Middle East tensions boosted investor sentiment.

Stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, led by gains in tech heavyweights, following the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's back-to-back record closes.

The Kospi rose 136.08 points, or 1.94 percent, to 7,153.99 at the opening bell.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended mixed, led by a persistent rally in technology shares that propelled the Nasdaq Composite 0.45 percent higher to another record close. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.06 percent.

Investor sentiment improved sharply, backed by an extended rally in stocks related to AI, as well as hopes for easing tensions in the Middle East.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to end tensions in the Middle East, which worked to help oil prices fall.





Yonhap