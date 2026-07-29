Kospi opens sharply higher on bargain hunting

Read more
-
Policy failure is behind roller coaster market (KOR)
After repeated trading halts and a sharp Kospi drop, regulators must tighten safeguards and review the misguided policies that fueled this volatility.
-
Policy failure is behind roller coaster market
After repeated trading halts and a sharp Kospi drop, regulators must tighten safeguards and review the misguided policies that fueled this volatility.
-
No more all-in? Financial watchdog eyes cap on leveraged bets.
The Financial Services Commission is considering limits and stricter investor rules for single-stock leveraged products as it moves to curb volatility and excessive trading.
-
Kospi sinks over 10 percent as China chip fears hit
Heavy foreign selling drove Korea’s benchmark index to a three-month low as China’s chip advances rattled semiconductor shares and broader market sentiment.