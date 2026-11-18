A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 18. YONHAP

Korean stocks surged at the open as bargain hunters returned after four losing sessions and Nvidia's upbeat outlook lifted chip sentiment.

Korean stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday on bargain hunting after four consecutive sessions of losses, buoyed by U.S. chip giant Nvidia's upbeat earnings.

The benchmark Kospi gained 130.34 points, or 2.62 percent, to 5,098.82 at the opening bell.

The index fell below the psychologically important 5,000-point level Tuesday for the first time in about nine months as foreign investors continued to sell technology shares.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.64 percent and the S&P 500 losing 1.03 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.74 percent.

Nvidia shares rose 2 percent in after-hours trading after the U.S. chip giant issued a revenue forecast that beat market expectations in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's departure as CEO.

Investors are also closely watching AI giant Anthropic's market debut scheduled for Thursday.





Yonhap