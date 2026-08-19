Kospi opens nearly 5% lower on U.S. tech sell-off

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KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp fall
Korea's benchmark index fell sharply as chip stocks tumbled amid rising oil prices and bond yields tied to stalled U.S.-Iran talks.
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Kospi closes lower to snap 5-day winning streak
The decline came as investors locked in profits on large-cap stocks due to fading hopes for a deal to end the war between the United States and Iran.
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Monthly Kospi turnover drops to lowest level for year in August
The average daily turnover on Korea's main stock market fell to 25.7 trillion won ($18.2 billion) in August following July's slump.
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Exim Bank wasted up to 30 billion won on FX bond fees: State auditor
Korea’s state auditor says Exim Bank could have saved up to 30.1 billion won by using variable commissions for foreign-currency bond issuance.