Kospi opens lower, tracking Wall Street losses amid Middle East tensions

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SK hynix ADR drops more than 9% on second day of trading
SK hynix’s Nasdaq-listed ADR fell as valuation concerns spread across memory chip stocks after an AI-driven rally.
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Shares nosedive almost 9% on tech losses amid Middle East tensions
Korean stocks tumbled after heavy sell-offs of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as renewed Middle East tensions and market volatility pushed the won lower.
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Capital exodus hits Kospi after SK hynix's blockbuster Nasdaq debut
Despite posting the second-largest U.S. listing on record, investors headed for the exits in Korea as a second quarter estimate projected the chipmaker to miss the market consensus.
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Black Monday: Kospi plunges 8.95%, closes below 7,000
Korea’s benchmark index plunged 8.95 percent Monday, triggering both a sidecar and a circuit breaker, as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led the rout.