Kospi opens lower on Wall Street losses, AI concerns

A screen in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 30. YONHAP

After opening 2.99 percent lower, the Kospi extended its losses to trade 228.43 points, or 3.85 percent, down to 5,709.23 as of 9:15 a.m.

Shares opened lower on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as renewed concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom weighed on investor sentiment.

After opening 2.99 percent lower, the Kospi extended its losses to trade 228.43 points, or 3.85 percent, down to 5,709.23 as of 9:15 a.m.

The index fell 1.24 percent in the previous session on profit-taking in heavyweight chip stocks, despite Samsung Electronics’ record quarterly earnings.

Overnight, Wall Street shares retreated, led by a sell-off in technology shares.

Google’s parent Alphabet plunged more than 12 percent after its third quarter revenue rose 25 percent on year to $127.58 billion but missed market expectations, raising concerns over returns on massive AI investments.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite Index shed 1.38 percent, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 1.4 percent, weighing on sentiment toward Korean chipmakers.

Kospi heavyweights traded lower.

Samsung Electronics fell 3.66 percent, and SK hynix surrendered 6.82 percent.

Automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 2.39 percent after lowering its annual sales target and investment plans, following a challenging business environment.

Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace slumped 7.76 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings due to delays in deliveries of K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland.

The won rose 0.3 won from the previous session to trade at 1,339.2 against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m.





Yonhap