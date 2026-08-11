Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 11. YONHAP

Stocks opened lower Tuesday as U.S. market losses and higher oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, while the won slipped against the dollar.

Stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

After opening 0.95 percent lower, the Kospi traded down 57.86 points, or 0.92 percent, at 6,241.8 as of 9:15 a.m.

On Monday, the U.S. stock market edged down from its all-time high the previous session as oil prices rose on uncertainty about when the Strait of Hormuz could reopen to shipping.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent from its record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 percent.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded lower.

Samsung Electronics edged down 0.43 percent, while its rival SK hynix fell 1.97 percent.

The local currency weakened 0.1 won from the previous session's closing to trade at 1,418.5 against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m.





Yonhap



