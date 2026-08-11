Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

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Samsung eyes $71B in returns, SK hynix may follow suit as chipmakers loosen purse strings
The latest shareholder return policies could result in an increase in the payout of up to 10-fold, which could benefit consumer sentiment.
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Kospi volatility index stabilizes in wake of ETF curbs
The Kospi 200 volatility index, the bourse’s official “fear gauge,” dropped over 18 percent from the end of July.
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Kospi closes higher to snap two-day losing streak
The modest increase came after investors bought major chip-related shares on bargain hunting after Wall Street extended its rally.
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Kospi opens 0.76% higher on U.S. gains
Stocks opened 0.76 percent higher Monday as record U.S. gains lifted sentiment and tech shares led early advances.