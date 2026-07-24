Kospi opens lower on escalating Middle East tensions

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New U.S. Ambassador Steel says she will depart for Korea next week
Ambassador Michelle Steel says she will leave for Korea next week, with strengthening the Seoul-Washington alliance as her top priority.
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Korea’s top financial groups head for record first-half earnings as KB and Shinhan beat estimates
KB Financial and Shinhan Financial posted record quarterly profits on stronger securities and noninterest income, with Hana and Woori also expected to deliver solid results and higher shareholder returns.
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Korea’s Q2 GDP rises 0.6 percent, putting annual 3 percent growth closer
Stronger-than-expected semiconductor exports offset oil-price volatility, lifting second-quarter growth and bringing Korea’s fastest annual expansion in five years within reach.
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Kospi jumps more than four percent on sustained tech rally
After strong earnings by Alphabet, foreign investors piled into Korean chipmakers while the won strengthened against the dollar.