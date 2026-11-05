Kospi opens lower on Democratic Party victory in U.S. midterm elections
The Kospi fell 1.82 percent at the open as chip stocks faced concerns over tighter AI data-center regulations under a Democrat-led Congress.
Korean stocks started lower Thursday as the U.S. midterm elections ended with a Democratic Party victory, raising concerns over tighter AI regulations.
The benchmark Kospi fell 103.71 points, or 1.82 percent, to 5,580.09 at the opening bell.
U.S. stocks finished higher as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.4 percent.
However, the PHLX chip index fell 3.1 percent to hit a six-month low as investors were concerned about stricter regulations on AI data centers by the new Democrat-led Congress.
Yonhap