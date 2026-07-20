Kospi opens lower on concerns about AI-linked sectors, escalating Iran tensions

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Kospi, Kosdaq sidecars activated after stocks plunge more than 4%
Sell-side sidecars briefly stopped program trading on the Kospi and Kosdaq after both indexes dropped more than 4 percent Monday morning.
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Gym owner, trainer acquitted in first trial for fatal bench press accident
The two were indicted following an accident on Dec. 20, 2024, in which a gym member died after becoming trapped under a barbell weighing about 70 kilograms (154 pounds).
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Gov't to leverage economic network to address trade uncertainties
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said that relevant ministries would implement the memorandums of understanding signed as part of shuttle diplomacy.
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The irresponsible Front Man of the ‘Squid Game’ stock market (KOR)
A surge in single-stock leveraged ETFs is intensifying volatility in Korea’s retail-driven market and raising calls for tougher safeguards.