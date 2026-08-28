Kospi opens lower despite U.S. rally

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McDonald’s Korea's local menu project hits 82 billion won
The franchise says its Taste of Korea program generated an estimated $60 million in social and economic value from 2021 to 2025.
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K-kicks: Foreign tourists flock to Seoul shoe stores for deals and rare releases
Tax refunds, competitive prices and limited-edition sneakers at shops like Musinsa Kicks and ABC Mart are driving a surge in footwear purchases by visitors across Korea.
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Samsung bets on PIM while SK hynix keeps eye on HBM
At Hot Chips 2026, Samsung Electronics introduced Lpddr5x-PIM, and SK Hynix did the same with iHBM.
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Busy bus depot
Buses wait at Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27.