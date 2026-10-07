Kospi opens lower despite falling oil prices, bond yields

Stocks opened 1.11 percent lower Wednesday as technology shares declined despite easing oil prices and bond yields.

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A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 7.
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 7.

Stocks opened lower Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, bucking easing concerns over dropping oil prices and bond yields.

The Kospi fell 77.14 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,864.25 at the opening bell.

Global oil prices fell and bond yields declined from their multidecade highs.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45 percent to reach a record high.


Yonhap

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