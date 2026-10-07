Kospi opens lower despite falling oil prices, bond yields

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Police open formal AI bank hack probe
Korean police have assigned 28 investigators to trace a wave of AI-assisted cyberattacks targeting financial companies.
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Kospi falls as tech stocks slide, bond yield concerns rise
The benchmark index reversed early gains to close lower as multidecade-high bond yields pressured technology stocks, while the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Hackers targeting major financial firms first tried hitting internet-only banks
The same IP addresses linked to recent bank data leaks in Korea were also found to be behind earlier attacks on KakaoBank, Kbank and Toss Bank, though all attempts were blocked.
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Early loan payments drop as tighter lending leads to 'funds FOMO'
Fewer borrowers are eating early payment fees in a bid to pay down their debts as a potential for access to dry up has people hanging on to cash.