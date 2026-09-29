Kospi opens lower as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns, lift Treasury yields

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Business sentiment falls in September due to rising costs: BOK
The Composite Business Sentiment Index for all industries stood at 99.1 in September, down 0.5 points from the previous month. A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.
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Banks to open 30 minutes later next year after umbrella union, management strike deal
An opening time of 9:30 a.m. was included in the agreement, with closing hours to remain un-changed along with a wage hike of 3 percent.
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Samsung Electronics sell-off drags down Kospi, with buyback support set to fade
Samsung Electronics fell 5.43 percent as investors rushed to secure eligibility for its record quarterly dividend while its share buyback nears completion.
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Kospi opens slightly lower despite Wall Street gains
The benchmark Kospi fell 23.06 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,057.86 in the first minutes of trading.