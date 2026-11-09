Kospi opens lower as investors sell tech stocks despite Wall Street gains

Screens show the Kospi and share prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 6. YONHAP

Stocks bucked gains on Wall Street to open lower Monday as investors dumped tech heavyweights.

The benchmark Kospi kicked off trading down 25.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,034.2.

Major stock indexes in the U.S. closed higher Friday, led by a rebound in chipmakers despite fears of tighter AI regulations after the Democrats' midterm sweep lingered.

The S&P 500 added 0.31 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.09 percent.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve for cues on the next U.S. policy directions.

"The local market is expected to rebound sharply should AI demand and the profit outlook for semiconductors be sustained as it is severely undervalued relative to its earnings," said Seo Sang-yong, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.





Yonhap



