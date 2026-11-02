Kospi opens lower as disappointing tech earnings trigger AI spending woes

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 2. YONHAP

Korea’s benchmark index opened 1.62 percent lower after weak U.S. tech earnings renewed concerns over massive AI investment.

Stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by declines in U.S. tech shares amid concerns over massive investments in AI.

The Kospi opened down 92.97 points, or 1.62 percent, to 5,637.77.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed lower Friday, following disappointing quarterly earnings from Intel and Amazon, which amplified growing concerns over the sustainability of AI spending.

The S&P500 fell 1.82 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 2.86 percent.

On the Middle East front, Iranian negotiators were in Doha on Sunday for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatari mediators to end the Iran war.

Investors are also closely following the U.S. jobs report and the U.S. midterm elections set to take place Tuesday.





Yonhap