Kospi opens lower as chip stocks extend Seoul market losses

Read more
-
Seoul stocks decline for third straight day while Treasury yields rise
Shares dipped as surging U.S. Treasury yields heightened concerns over borrowing costs as the won strengthened against the dollar.
-
Kospi opens higher on overnight gains in U.S. semiconductor shares
The Kospi gained 80.46 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,951.27.
-
Corporate direct financing down for seventh straight month due to decreased stock, debt sale
Local companies raised a combined 16.33 trillion won ($12 billion) in August by selling stocks and bonds, down 10 trillion won, or 38 percent, from a month earlier.
-
Kosdaq to operate under two-tier system next year in bid to reinvigorate secondary bourse
A senior executive at the Korea Exchange said the market operator will implement the change to boost investor confidence.