Kospi opens lower as AI profit concerns persist

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Insurers rework whole life coverage to pay out for retirement, cancer care
Korean insurers are adding living benefits, health coverage and refillable protection as demand for traditional whole life policies declines.
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Korea's 24-hour FX market is keeping banks and customers up at night
Round-the-clock trading is driving a surge in digital foreign exchange deals as companies and banks manage overnight currency swings.
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Kospi rebounds over 3% on eased AI spending woes
Korea’s benchmark index climbed 3.29 percent as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix rallied on easing concerns over AI spending.
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Corporate profits and debts improve in 2025: BOK
The ratio of local firms' combined operating profits to sales stood at 5.2 percent last year, the highest figure since 2021, while the firms' average debt-to-equity ratio stood at 116.2 percent last year, the lowest since 2019.