A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Stocks opened 1.8 percent lower as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings and Anthropic's Nasdaq debut amid growing scrutiny of AI spending.

Stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid lingering concerns over AI investment ahead of Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's planned market debut.

The benchmark Kospi fell 92.41 points, or 1.81 percent, to 5,008.09 at the opening bell.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2.5 percent Monday, while AI chip giant Nvidia slid 4.1 percent amid continued uncertainty following the departure of its CEO, Jensen Huang, last week.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its earnings Tuesday, with investors closely watching its outlook for AI chip demand and infrastructure spending.

Investors are also closely watching AI giant Anthropic's planned Nasdaq debut Thursday.

The AI sector is also facing increased regulatory scrutiny after the U.S. government issued new rules Monday restricting remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers.





Yonhap