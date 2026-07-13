Kospi opens lower amid renewed Iran uncertainty

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Police offer 100 million won reward in unsolved Tongyeong murder
The woman was found stabbed with a weapon at around 6:34 a.m. on June 10, and police have yet to identify the man caught on CCTV breaking into her home.
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Sell-side sidecar triggered as Kospi plunges
Program sell orders on the Kospi were briefly suspended Monday after futures tumbled more than 5 percent, activating the market’s 18th sell-side sidecar this year.
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FSS chief calls for better consumer protection from asset managers following market volatility
Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Gov. Lee Chan-jin told asset managers that their role in selling exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is important as the market size nearly doubled this year.
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Retail investors talk it out, cook at home as market madness takes a toll
Wild stock swings are driving stressed Korean retail investors to seek counseling, cut spending and rethink risky bets.