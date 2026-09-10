Kospi opens lower amid escalating Middle East tensions, rising oil prices

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Korean brokerages’ profits jump on trading boom
Korea’s securities firms posted a 20 percent quarterly profit increase in the second quarter as surging stock turnover lifted commission and proprietary trading income.
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Aftermarket stock trading to start next week
Starting Monday, investors will be able to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on trading days, but exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes will be excluded.
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Samsung chief to buy $1.45 billion in shares from mother
Should the plan proceed, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s holdings will increase to 1.58 percent.
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Korean bourse operator to close night trading of derivatives the day before Chuseok holiday
The closure, running from 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and ending at 6 a.m. on Sept. 24, will apply to futures for the Kospi 200, the dollar and three-year government bonds.