Kospi opens lower amid escalating Middle East tensions, rising oil prices

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 10. NEWS1

Stocks opened lower after rising oil prices and Middle East tensions renewed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. data.

Stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses, as surging oil prices caused by intensifying tensions in the Middle East fueled inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The Kospi fell 12.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,038.85 at the opening bell.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.64 percent.

Rising oil prices are fueling concerns about inflation and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates to contain price gains.





Yonhap



