Kospi opens higher tracking U.S. gains as oil prices ease

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Korea's foreign reserves surge to four-year high
Foreign reserves rose a record $14.33 billion in August, driven by stronger dollar-denominated assets and financial institutions' deposits.
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Koreans’ overseas financial assets top 111 trillion won as stocks hit records
Reported overseas holdings rose as stock valuations climbed, with the United States and India accounting for the largest totals.
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Stock market drops 4 percent on newest U.S.-Iran hostilities as won gains
Korean stocks sank as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions lifted oil prices, revived inflation fears and prompted heavy foreign and institutional selling.
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Foreign visitor card spending in Korea climbs to record high
Nonresident card spending reached $4.86 billion in the second quarter as tourist arrivals continued to surge.