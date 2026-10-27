Kospi opens higher on Wall Street gains, renewed AI optimism

Read more
-
Consumer sentiment drops in October on stock market correction, Middle East tensions
Korea's consumer sentiment fell in October as a sharp Kospi correction and prolonged Middle East tensions darkened economic expectations.
-
Corporate direct financing up in September on increased debt sales
Korean companies raised 28.6 trillion won in September, driven by a 78 percent increase in corporate bond sales.
-
New institute seeks unified rules for Korea’s expanding crypto market
The Seoul Crypto Institute will launch with a seminar aimed at closing regulatory gaps in digital assets, stablecoins and tokenized markets.
-
Kospi falls 1.46% before Samsung, SK hynix earnings
Korea's Kospi fell 1.46% as investors awaited Samsung Electronics and SK hynix earnings. The won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.