Kospi opens higher on tech gains despite inflation concerns, dimmed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace deal

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As investors lost big, Korea Exchange and brokerages reaped over 100 billion won on chip ETFs
Fees collected between the single-stock leveraged products’ release on May 27 and the end of July amounted to 117.26 billion won ($83 million).
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Korea’s household debt set to top $1.4 trillion as borrowing surges
Mortgages and borrowing for stock investment are expected to push household debt past 2 quadrillion won as authorities loosen lending caps for homebuyers.
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Market's latest rebound lends itself to rise in stock loans
Margin debt rose to 30.93 trillion won ($21.9 billion) as investors returned to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares.
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Stock short selling on rise despite market upturn
Outstanding short positions climbed 14 percent even as the Kospi and Kosdaq surged on a market recovery.