Kospi opens higher on tech gains despite inflation concerns, dimmed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace deal

The Kospi rose 149.83 points, or 2 percent, to 7,127.77 at the opening bell.

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A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 18.

Shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains by major chipmakers, despite overnight losses on Wall Street, as hopes for a deal to end the war with Iran fade.

The Kospi rose 149.83 points, or 2 percent, to 7,127.77 at the opening bell.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.51 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.32 percent.

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Elevated oil prices stoked inflation concerns, and prospects for a deal with Iran dimmed after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not interested in extending an agreement with Iran that was set to expire.


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