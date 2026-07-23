Kospi opens higher on extended tech rally

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 23. YONHAP

Stocks opened higher as strong Alphabet earnings reinforced AI demand, even as investors watched Middle East tensions and rising oil prices.

Stocks opened higher Thursday, led by a sustained tech rally, as the latest earnings results from Alphabet reaffirmed demand for AI.

The Kospi was up 173.92 points, or 2.56 percent, to 6,971.62, in the first 1 minutes of trading.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as investors remained cautious ahead of earnings releases from big tech companies and escalating tensions in relation to the Iran war.

Google's parent Alphabet reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter Wednesday, driven by growth of 82 percent in its cloud business.

But the company lifted its forecast for capital expenditures to address booming AI demand.

The United States launched the 12th consecutive strike against Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to "bomb and destroy" an Iranian bridge or power plant each time Tehran strikes ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The crucial waterway remains open, but due to weeks of back-and-forth attacks, traffic through the strait has slowed again, pushing up global oil prices.





Yonhap