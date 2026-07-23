Kospi opens higher on extended tech rally

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Pay more to play: Young people are cutting back on socializing as inflation hits hard
In a survey of Millennials and Gen Z, two-thirds of respondents said they go an entire week without catching up with friends.
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South Korea to deepen partnership, cooperation with Asean in AI, culture and security
At the foreign ministers' meeting, discussions centered on strategic partnerships as well as improving the bilateral FTA and supply chains.
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Household net worth jumps 9% on soaring home prices, stock rally
Korea posted its fastest annual growth in four years last year, with the total net worth of households and nonprofits reaching 14.2 quadrillion won ($9.7 trillion).
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Kospi closes up 0.74% on extended chip stock rally
Seoul stocks closed higher for a second day as foreign investors bought chip shares ahead of Big Tech earnings results, while the won weakened against the dollar.