Kospi opens higher on eased U.S. rate-hike woes

An employee walks in front of an electronic display board in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul, on Sept. 4. NEWS1

Kospi opened 1.14 percent higher Friday after dovish Federal Reserve remarks eased concerns over further U.S. rate hikes.

Stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investor concerns over further U.S. interest rate hikes eased following dovish remarks from a Federal Reserve official.

The benchmark Kospi opened up 74.88 points, or 1.14 percent, at 6,654.36.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.06 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4 percent.

Investor sentiment improved after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller signaled a cautious approach to further monetary tightening, easing concerns that the U.S. central bank could resume rate hikes.





Yonhap