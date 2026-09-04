Kospi opens higher on eased U.S. rate-hike woes

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Korea extends current account surplus in July amid strong exports
Korea’s current account surplus reached $42 billion in July, the second-largest monthly total on record, as exports surged amid global AI demand.
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Closing the books: Korea to pay off last financial-crisis debt after 30 years
The government plans to repay the final 7.9 trillion won in public-fund debt in 2027, closing a three-decade financial-crisis legacy.
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Kospi shows slight rise as oil prices ease on U.S. reassurances
Seoul shares closed higher as easing oil prices soothed Middle East inflation concerns, while the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Kospi opens higher tracking U.S. gains as oil prices ease
Seoul stocks opened 1.33 percent higher after Wall Street gains and U.S. President Trump’s remarks eased concerns over a prolonged Iran conflict.