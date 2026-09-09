Kospi opens higher on chip gains despite Middle East tensions

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Shares snap 3-day rise amid U.S. rate hike concerns
Seoul shares snapped a three-day winning streak as concerns over U.S. rate hikes and Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
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Kospi opens higher amid revived AI hopes
Stocks gained Tuesday, led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as renewed AI optimism offset concerns over higher oil prices and inflation.
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AI optimism sends Kospi up 4.6% to five-week high
Korean shares surged 4.6 percent as OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra launch boosted chip stocks, led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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Keep the change: BOK mulls cutting coin production as rejection at stores dents circulation
Transactions using the smallest legal tender is falling, and rising material prices mean minting costs more than they're actually worth.