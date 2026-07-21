Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting amid Iran tensions

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Kospi volatility rattles global markets, but more stimulus is not the answer (KOR)
As wild swings shake Korea’s stock market, pressure is growing on the government to curb speculation instead of fueling another rally.
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NPS becomes an amplifier, not a stabilizer (KOR)
Critics say the National Pension Service amplified market volatility by delaying stock sales and shifting asset-allocation rules amid political pressure.
-
Kospi volatility rattles global markets, but more stimulus is not the answer
As wild swings shake Korea’s stock market, pressure is growing on the government to curb speculation instead of fueling another rally.
-
NPS becomes an amplifier, not a stabilizer
Critics say the National Pension Service amplified market volatility by delaying stock sales and shifting asset-allocation rules amid political pressure.