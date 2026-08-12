Kospi opens higher despite U.S. losses due to Middle East pessimism

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BOK likely to hike rate with inflation still too high, senior deputy governor says
Price pressure from demand- and supply-side factors affecting export-led growth and higher oil prices on the back of the Iran war may force the bank's hand.
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Kospi struggles to rebound as 'triple liquidity squeeze' drains trading activity
Foreign selling, shrinking retail cash and weaker institutional buying are deepening the Kospi’s slump as market turnover falls to its lowest level this year.
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Seoul shares rise for second day as chip stocks lead rebound
The Kospi closed higher Tuesday as bargain-hunting lifted Samsung Electronics and SK hynix despite lingering caution over the Iran conflict.
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Paper lottery winnings go mobile
Korea will let buyers register paper Lotto 6/45 tickets on Payco for win alerts and automatic payout of unclaimed prizes before they expire.