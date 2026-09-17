Kospi opens higher despite first Fed rate hike in over 3 yrs

Read more
-
BOK pressed to further raise key rate to track Fed's latest hike
The widening Korea-U.S. rate gap is expected to push the Bank of Korea toward another hike as inflation, household debt and housing prices remain elevated.
-
Kospi snaps four-day slide as chip giants draw bargain hunters
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led Seoul stocks higher as investors bought beaten-down semiconductor shares ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.
-
Korea offers guidelines for RFI-K under won's internationalization vision
Revised rules let registered foreign institutions settle won transactions offshore as Korea advances currency internationalization.
-
Kospi opens almost flat as investors digest external uncertainties
Stocks traded nearly flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's rate decision amid rising oil prices and Middle East tensions.