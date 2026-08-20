Kospi opens higher as U.S. bond yields retreat

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KRX activates buy-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp rise
The Korea Exchange (KRX) suspended program trading for five minutes after the Kospi jumped more than 5 percent in a sharp rebound.
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부동산 규제, 증시 급락에…청년층 자산 형성 사다리 걷어찼다
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Trading travails
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19.
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SK hynix launches record $29B share buyback and cancellation after stock loses half its value
The chipmaker will repurchase and retire 3.3 percent of its shares after its stock fell nearly 49 percent from its June peak.