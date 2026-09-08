Kospi opens higher amid revived AI hopes

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AI optimism sends Kospi up 4.6% to five-week high
Korean shares surged 4.6 percent as OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra launch boosted chip stocks, led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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Keep the change: BOK mulls cutting coin production as rejection at stores dents circulation
Transactions using the smallest legal tender is falling, and rising material prices mean minting costs more than they're actually worth.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on tech gains despite heightened Middle East tensions
Stocks opened 3.34 percent higher as semiconductor gains fueled by OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra outweighed escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.
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Major banks’ household loans fall in September on restricted borrowing
Outstanding loans dropped to 781.39 trillion won ($580.49 billion), sliding for the first time since March.