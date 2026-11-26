An employee walks past electronic displays at the trading room at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

The Kospi rose 1 percent at the open Thursday after plunging more than 6 percent the previous session amid persistent concerns over the AI trade.

Stocks opened higher Thursday, following the previous session's sharp decline, amid lingering concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade.

The benchmark Kospi rose 47.59 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,745.1 at the opening bell.

On Wednesday, the Kospi plunged more than 6 percent, reversing the previous session's rally, as an overnight sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street revived concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.25 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.62 percent.





Yonhap