A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Stocks opened higher as investors awaited Anthropic's market debut and fresh signals on whether AI spending can deliver sustainable returns.

Stocks opened higher Thursday ahead of the stock market debut of U.S. AI giant Anthropic this week amid concerns over the sustainability of AI investments.

The benchmark Kospi rose 22.6 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,090.04 at the opening bell.

The index ended 1.99 percent higher at 5,067.44 on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, buoyed by a rally in technology stocks following Nvidia's upbeat earnings.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.42 percent.

Investors are looking for further evidence that heavy investments in AI will generate sustainable returns as Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI chatbot, is set to make its stock market debut Thursday.





Yonhap