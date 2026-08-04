Kospi opens higher after overnight rebound on Wall Street

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Corporate direct financing dips almost 16% in first half of year on decreased debt sales
Companies raised a combined 126.58 trillion won ($88.5 billion) from January through June, down 23.36 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier
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Make it here, pay less tax: Gov't unveils production credit for chips, batteries
A 2026 tax package gives domestic production credits for chips, batteries and other key sectors while creating a Korea-only investment account with unlimited tax-free dividend and interest income.
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Kospi, won buck convention as currency strengthens while bourse tanks
The local currency gained against the dollar while the index slid 22 percent in through July in a decoupling attributed to a shift in capital flows.
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Tourist spending jumps more than 50 percent on year on dermatology, leisure demand
Foreign card spending in Korea surged in the first half as visitors spent more on dermatology, medical services and cultural experiences amid a weaker won.